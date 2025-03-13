Amarnath’s Sharp Counter to Vijayasai Reddy: Jagan’s Coterie is Common Man

YSRCP leader and former Minister Gudivada Amarnath strongly objected to the remarks made by former Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy about party supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Emphasizing that Jagan’s "coterie" consists of the people of Andhra Pradesh, Amarnath questioned whether TDP supremo and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu does not have his own coterie.

Amarnath’s comments came in response to Vijayasai Reddy’s statement that Jagan's political future depends on him freeing himself from the "coterie" that he believes is misleading him. Vijayasai Reddy made these comments to the media in Vijayawada after appearing before the CID in the Kakinada Sea Port case.

It’s worth noting that Vijayasai Reddy resigned from the primary membership of YSRCP and his position in the Rajya Sabha in January. Citing personal reasons for his decision, he claimed that his future lay in agriculture, emphasizing that his resignation was not motivated by a desire for a better position, money, or other benefits. He also maintained that his differences with the TDP were purely political, not personal.

Recalling Vijayasai Reddy's departure, Gudivada Amarnath questioned whether his comments now indicated a possible return to politics. Amarnath quipped, "Until recently, Vijayasai Reddy was part of the very coterie he’s now criticizing. They say when someone falls in love with a new person, they fall out of love with the old one. It will be interesting to see who Vijayasai Reddy has fallen for. What else can we expect from him?"

Amarnath further remarked that there are three main political groups in the State: the YSRCP, the alliance (TDP, JSP, and BJP), and those seeking to align with the party in power. "Would he have quit the party if Jagan was in power?" Amarnath asked.

Vijayasai Reddy’s comments are part of Naidu’s diversion politics: Kakani

YSRCP leader Kakani Govardhan Reddy also weighed in on the issue, clarifying that Jagan has no coterie. He stated that Vijayasai Reddy’s comments were part of Chandrababu Naidu’s diversionary politics.

Kakani pointed out Vijayasai Reddy’s close relationship with Deputy Speaker Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, asking, "Why would he rent his house to Raghu Rama Krishna Raju if not for their special friendship?"

Additionally, Kakani alleged that Vijayasai Reddy intentionally resigned from the Rajya Sabha, knowing that the seat would go to the alliance. He also remarked that although Vijayasai Reddy had claimed he was quitting politics to pursue farming, he is now helping Chandrababu Naidu.