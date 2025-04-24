New Delhi: In the aftermath of the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of at least 26 tourists including foreign nationals, India has unleashed an unprecedented diplomatic and strategic offensive against Pakistan. Terming it a "point of no return," the Indian government announced five major retaliatory measures, effectively freezing relations with its western neighbor.

Here’s a breakdown of the five bold punitive actions India has taken:

1. Pakistani Diplomats Expelled

India has declared a group of senior Pakistani diplomats persona non grata, ordering them to leave the country within 48 hours. The Ministry of External Affairs stated that these officials were “engaging in activities incompatible with their diplomatic status.”

2. All Bilateral Engagements Suspended

From trade talks to people-to-people initiatives, New Delhi has completely shut the door on all formal engagements with Islamabad. Cultural exchanges, sports ties, and backchannel dialogues have all been halted indefinitely.

3. Historic Treaty Put on Hold

In a first-of-its-kind move, India has partially suspended provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty, a 1960s-era agreement that had withstood decades of hostility. The government has signaled its intent to re-evaluate the treaty in its entirety.

4. Crackdown on Pakistani Nationals in India

Fresh orders have been issued to intensify scrutiny of Pakistani citizens residing or visiting India. Visas are being revoked, and new applications are frozen until further notice. Several individuals are reportedly under review for possible deportation.

5. Heightened Military and Border Vigil

Security along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border has been significantly ramped up. The Indian Army has been placed on high alert, with aggressive counter-terror operations now underway in vulnerable zones.