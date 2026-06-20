Indian-Origin Teen Accused of Killing Family in Texas

A tragic incident in Texas has left the Indian community shocked after a 19-year-old Indian-origin teenager was accused of killing three members of his family inside their home.

According to authorities, the incident took place in Alton, Texas, where Gaurav Chopra is alleged to have fatally shot his father, mother, and grandmother. The case has attracted widespread attention due to the disturbing nature of the allegations.

Brother Survives the Attack

Law enforcement officials said Chopra's 21-year-old brother managed to escape unharmed during the incident. After surviving the attack, he reportedly contacted emergency services and informed authorities about what had happened.

Investigators believe the surviving brother may also have been a target but was able to get away safely before being harmed.

Police Investigation Underway

Sheriff's officials responded to the scene after receiving the emergency call. Authorities have since launched a detailed investigation into the case.

At present, investigators have not disclosed a possible motive behind the alleged killings. Officials also stated that there were no known previous police complaints or service calls linked to the family residence.

Community Left Searching for Answers

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local Indian community as well as among people following the case online. Many are struggling to understand what may have led to such a tragic event.

As investigators continue gathering evidence, authorities are expected to release additional details as the case progresses.

Motive Still Unknown

While the allegations have stunned many, police have not yet revealed what may have triggered the deadly incident. The investigation remains active, and officials are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

More information is expected to emerge as authorities continue their inquiry into the case.

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