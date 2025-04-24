Tamil star Soori on Pahalgam attack: This will haunt us forever!

Chennai, April 24(IANS) Stating that the dastardly terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam in Kashmir would continue to haunt us forever, one of Tamil cinema's fastest rising stars, Soori, has now said that he was praying to the Almighty to provide strength and succor to the families of the 26 victims to overcome this grief.

Taking to his social media timelines, the actor posted a heart rending picture that said, "This will haunt us forever." He then wrote in Tamil that he expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the 26 people killed in the Pahalgam attack.

The actor went on to say that he was praying that those injured in the attack recover swiftly. He also added that he was praying to the Almighty to provide the strength and succour to families of the victims to overcome this loss.

Several other film celebrities from the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada film industries too have condemned the dastardly attack, which has also come in for international condmenation.

Actor Kamal Haasan was among the first to condemn the attack. Taking to his X timeline, he wrote, "I strongly condemn the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and I wish strength and recovery to the injured. India stands united — in grief, in resolve, and in our commitment to uphold law, order, and national security."

Malayalam superstar Mammootty said, "Absolutely heartbroken by the #Pahalgam terror attack. Words fall short in the face of such tragedy. It’s hard to even imagine the pain and trauma the affected families are going through right now. The entire nation stands in deep mourning, united in grief and solidarity. We place our full trust in our Armed Forces to bring justice for the brave souls we lost. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten."

National Award winning music director D Imman too expressed heartbreak at the developments in Kashmir. D Imman wrote, "Prayers for peace and healing" and shared a poster that read,"What's happening in Kashmir is heartbreaking. Innocent people don't deserve this. Praying for peace and strength to the families."

Meanwhile, five terrorists -- three Pakistani nationals and two residents of Jammu and Kashmir -- who carried out the horrific attack near Pahalgam town have been identified.

The terrorists involved in Tuesday's attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow asked civilians, particularly men, to prove their religion by reciting Islamic prayers or showing physical markers such as circumcision, according to a preliminary investigation by central agencies based on survivors' testimonies.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.