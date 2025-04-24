April 24 to 27: Heatwave in AP, Telangana; Orange Alert - IMD

Andhra Pradesh is reeling under intense heat as northwesterly dry winds push temperatures to record levels. On Wednesday, Gonavaram in Nandyal district recorded the highest temperature of the season at 44°C, while 135 locations across the state crossed the 41°C mark. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the heatwave will persist for the next three days, along with chances of scattered rains in some areas.

Temperatures soared across several districts: 43.8°C in Gollavidi (Prakasam), 43.6°C in Maddur (Kadapa), 43°C in Nandyal, 42.9°C in Tovi (Kurnool), 42.8°C in Narmalapadu (Palnadu), and 42.5°C in Udayagiri (Nellore). A surface trough stretching from Chhattisgarh to the Gulf of Mannar is causing gusty winds and occasional rain along the coast. The IMD forecasts more unseasonal rains with thunder in coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema over the next 24 hours.

The Disaster Management Agency has issued a severe heatwave warning for 30 mandals in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Manyam, and a heatwave alert for 29 more mandals.

Meanwhile, Telangana is also facing extreme heat. The IMD-Hyderabad has issued an orange alert for three days as temperatures continue to soar above 44°C in several districts including Adilabad, Asifabad, and Nirmal. The public is strongly advised to avoid outdoor exposure during peak hours and stay hydrated.

Authorities across both states are urging residents to take precautions as extreme weather conditions continue.