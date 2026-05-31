Monsoon Arrival Delayed, IMD Predicts Heat and Rain in Telugu States

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a mix of scorching temperatures, heatwave conditions, and isolated thunderstorms across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the coming days. The weather agency has also issued an important update regarding the arrival of the southwest monsoon.

Southwest Monsoon Likely to Reach Kerala on June 4-5

The southwest monsoon, which usually arrives in Kerala by June 1, is expected to be delayed this year. While earlier forecasts suggested an arrival around May 26, the IMD has now revised its prediction and expects the monsoon to reach Kerala between June 4 and June 5.

Weather experts believe that if the monsoon enters Kerala during this period, it may take until after June 10 to advance into Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. There are also indications that the monsoon may weaken slightly before reaching the Telugu states, potentially reducing rainfall intensity initially.

Multiple Weather Systems Trigger Rain Chances

Several weather systems are currently active across the region. A trough extends from central Pakistan to the north coastal Andhra Pradesh region. In addition, a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal and another trough extending from the Lakshadweep area are influencing weather conditions.

These systems have led to the formation of dense cloud cover from lower to upper atmospheric levels. As a result, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Telangana are likely to experience thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds between May 31 and June 3.

Coastal districts could witness strong winds ranging between 50 and 70 kmph during this period.

Rain Forecast for Andhra Pradesh

Several districts in Rayalaseema, including Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya, and Chittoor, are expected to receive moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

Heavy rainfall has already been recorded in some locations. Hussainapuram village in Anantapur district recently received 51 mm of rainfall.

At the same time, heatwave conditions are likely to persist in around 17 mandals across the state. Daytime temperatures may range between 42°C and 44°C in several regions.

North Coastal Andhra Pradesh is also expected to experience high humidity levels of around 74 percent, increasing the possibility of nighttime showers.

Telangana to Witness Intense Heat Until June 3

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has predicted that heatwave conditions will continue across Telangana until at least June 3.

Maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 41°C and 45°C in many districts. Clear skies during the day are likely to increase discomfort and humidity levels.

However, weather officials have cautioned that sudden cloud formation could trigger isolated thunderstorms and lightning activity. Farmers, agricultural workers, and cattle herders have been advised to remain alert and avoid taking shelter under trees or near electric poles during thunderstorms.

With monsoon winds yet to arrive, both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are expected to experience a combination of intense heat, strong winds, and scattered rainfall over the next several days.