What's happening in Kashmir is heartbreaking, says music director D Imman

Chennai, April 24 (IANS)National Award-winning music director D Imman, who has delivered several chartbusters in Tamil cinema, has expressed heartbreak at the dastardly terrorist attack at Pahalgam in Kashmir which claimed the lives of 26 tourists.

Taking to his Instagram timeline, D Imman wrote, "Prayers for peace and healing" and shared a poster that read,"What's happening in Kashmir is heartbreaking. Innocent people don't deserve this. Praying for peace and strength to the families."

The attack has left the whole country feeling shocked and outraged. Music director Imman was not the only one who expressed solidarity with the families of the victims.

Several other film celebrities from the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada film industries too have condemned the dastardly attack, which has also come in for international condmenation.

Actor Kamal Haasan was among the first to condemn the attack. Taking to his X timeline, he wrote, "I strongly condemn the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and I wish strength and recovery to the injured. India stands united — in grief, in resolve, and in our commitment to uphold law, order, and national security."

Malayalam superstar Mammootty said, "Absolutely heartbroken by the #Pahalgam terror attack. Words fall short in the face of such tragedy. It’s hard to even imagine the pain and trauma the affected families are going through right now. The entire nation stands in deep mourning, united in grief and solidarity. We place our full trust in our Armed Forces to bring justice for the brave souls we lost. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten."

Meanwhile, five terrorists -- three Pakistani nationals and two residents of Jammu and Kashmir -- who carried out the horrific attack near Pahalgam town have been identified.

The terrorists involved in Tuesday's attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow asked civilians, particularly men, to prove their religion by reciting Islamic prayers or showing physical markers such as circumcision, according to a preliminary investigation by central agencies based on survivors' testimonies.

