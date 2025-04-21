Pooja Hegde Expresses Desire to Work with Nani in Future Projects!

Kollywood superstar Suriya is teaming up with popular actress Pooja Hegde for the much-anticipated film Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film is being produced under Suriya’s own banner and has already created a buzz with its promotional material. The songs from the film have gone viral, striking a chord with audiences everywhere.

Pooja Hegde will be seen in a refreshing de-glam avatar in Retro, opting for a minimal makeup look that highlights her natural beauty. Her look in the recently released trailer has garnered appreciation, with fans praising her for stepping into a more grounded and raw role.

While Suriya won’t be portraying a gangster in this film, Retro reportedly carries a strong romantic storyline, adding emotional depth to its narrative. Slated for a summer release, the film is all set to hit theatres on May 1.

As part of the film's promotions, Pooja Hegde has been busy with media interactions. In one such interview, the actress opened up about her interest in working with Tollywood star Nani.

“I’ve always wanted to work with Nani,” she said. “He’s an incredible performer. Ninnu Kori is one of my favorite films of his, his acting in that movie was brilliant. There’s a certain magic in every film he does. I’ve heard he’s also very easy and comfortable to work with.”

Pooja also revealed that she has recently signed a Telugu project, though she remained tight-lipped about the details. With multiple projects in the pipeline, fans can look forward to seeing more of the actress on screen in the coming months.