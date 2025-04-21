Paneer is Most Adulterated Food in India: 83% Adulterated, 40% Unsafe to Eat

In a concerning revelation for food lovers, especially vegetarians, a recent report has found that 83% of paneer sold across India is adulterated. Even more alarming is that 40% of these samples are said to be unsafe even for animal consumption.

Paneer, a staple in many Indian households, has long been considered a healthy source of protein. However, due to increasing demand and poor food safety practices, adulteration has become widespread. Common adulterants include starch, detergent, and synthetic milk derivatives, which pose serious health risks over time.

There's a simple home test to check if your paneer is genuine or fake. All you need is iodine solution.

Boil a small piece of paneer and place it on a plate.

Drop two drops of iodine on the boiled paneer.

If it turns blue, the paneer is adulterated (contains starch).

If the color remains white or turns light orange, it's likely genuine.

Experts advise consumers to purchase paneer from trusted sources and avoid suspiciously cheap products. With such high levels of adulteration, regular home testing and awareness are essential to protect your health.