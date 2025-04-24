Red Book Politics: YSRCP Leader Vidadala Rajini’s Brother-in-Law Arrested

The Red Book politics spearheaded by IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh appears to be steering the political narrative in Andhra Pradesh. The latest to face the heat is YSRCP leader and former Minister Vidadala Rajini’s brother-in-law, Vidadala Gopi, who has been arrested.

According to reports, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) detained Gopi in connection with an alleged extortion racket involving the owner of a stone-crushing firm. He was taken into custody from his residence in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, and is being transferred to Vijayawada for further investigation.

Vidadala Rajini is also named in the case.

Reacting strongly, YSRCP leaders have accused the TDP-led NDA government of launching a politically motivated crackdown. They claim that since assuming office, the NDA has been engaging in a systematic witch-hunt against YSRCP leaders, filing false cases to discredit them.

In a separate high-profile case, Lok Sabha MP Midhun Reddy has also come under scrutiny. Though not officially named as an accused, Reddy was questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged ₹4,000-crore liquor scam in Andhra Pradesh.

The crackdown hasn’t been limited to political leaders alone. Senior police officials who served under the previous YSRCP regime are also reportedly being targeted. Former Intelligence Director General PSR Anjaneyulu was recently arrested in connection with the actress harassment case—fueling further allegations of vendetta politics under the Chandrababu Naidu-led administration.