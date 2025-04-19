Allu Arjun-Atlee Movie: Pooja Hegde Opens Up on Reunion Possibility

Actress Pooja Hegde is currently grabbing attention with her upcoming film Retro, directed by Kartik Subbaraj. The trailer, which dropped recently, has charmed fans with its nostalgic retro flair and elegant presentation.

During the film’s audio launch, Pooja was asked about the buzz surrounding a potential collaboration with star actor Allu Arjun. Addressing the speculation, she shared that she’s open to working with him again, provided the script and characters are compelling and meaningful.

The pair had earlier delivered a blockbuster with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, a Trivikram Srinivas directorial that went on to become one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2020. The movie boasted a stellar ensemble and was praised for its memorable music and gripping screenplay.

In Retro, Pooja will be seen alongside Tamil superstar Suriya. The film is slated for a grand theatrical release on May 1, 2025. Apart from this project, she will also be sharing screen space with Thalapathy Vijay in Jana Nayagan, helmed by H. Vinoth. This film is expected to be Vijay’s final acting venture before he transitions into a political career.

Adding more excitement to her lineup, reports suggest that Pooja might feature in a special dance sequence in Coolie, a much-anticipated film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Rajinikanth.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun continues to ride the wave of success following the massive reception to Pushpa 2. He is all set to collaborate with director Atlee for a project tentatively titled A6. Additionally, discussions are underway for another reunion with Trivikram Srinivas, this time for a film rooted in mythology.