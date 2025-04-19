UP Board UPMSP Class 10, 12 Results 2025 Out on April 20, Full Details Here

More than 52 lakh students are awaiting the UP Board 10th and 12th results to be declared anytime soon. Based on media sources, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to release the results on April 20, but a final date and time have yet to be finalized.

Verifying the Results

As soon as the results are declared, students and parents can download them from the official website. Last year, the results were declared on April 21, due to which the speculations are rife this year about the probable date of release. Yet, as April 20 falls on a Sunday, there is a chance that the results would not be declared as scheduled.

How to Download the Results

To verify the UP Board Class 10th and 12th results, students can use the following steps:

Go to the official UPMSP website: upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in

or Click on the links for 'UP Board Class 10 Result 2025' and 'UP Board Class 12 Result 2025'

Enter your Roll Number, Date of Birth, and other details on the login page

Download and save the results for future use

Alternative Method: Checking Results through SMS

For those students who are having trouble getting their results downloaded online, there is a choice to get your results through SMS as well. How to do it is given below:

Launch the messaging application on your mobile

Create a new message in the following format: UP10ROLL NUMBER/UP12ROLL NUMBER

Send it to 56263

You shall get your UP Board results through SMS within a while

Stay Updated

UPMSP will declare the announcement date and time of the result beforehand before announcing the UP Board High School (Class 10) and Class 12 (Intermediate) results. Students and parents are requested to visit the official UPMSP website for updates.

