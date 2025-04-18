Suriya's Retro Trailer: Love, Violence, Bloodshed, and a Lot of Swagger!

For long, fans of Kollywood actor Suriya have been waiting for their hero to give them a film filled with many mass moments and the forgotten swagger that the star had. Suriya has always been an actor who doesn't hesitate to experiment, and when he teamed up with Karthik Subbaraj, expectations skyrocketed due to the filmmaker's reputation. Show his heroes with a lot of swagger.

And Karthik Subbaraj is someone who finishes off his projects well in advance and focuses a lot on post-production to give the best output possible for fans. The same happened with Retro; during the audio launch earlier today, the makers released the trailer.

Renowned Malayalam filmmaker Alphonse Puthren cut the trailer, imprinting it with his unique style. Alphonse previously also cut the trailer for Thiyagarajan Kumararaja's Super Deluxe, and we all know how that movie became a cult hit in Tamil cinema's history.

Coming to Retro, Karthik banked on his strengths, which are gangsters and drama. Suriya and Pooja Hegde are in love, and despite the former's promise to leave everything and follow a non-violent life, things only turned worse for him after the duo got separated. He has turned even more violent than he was before.

The 2-minute trailer showcases an ensemble cast, with Suriya's involvement unclear. Whether it has a dual role in the film or not, the movie has Prakash Raj, Joju George, Shriya Saran (in a special song, possibly), and other talented artists.

Pooja Hegde seemed to have shed her makeup and played the character naturally, and if things turn out well, Retro might just become her best work yet in cinema. Alphonse packed the trailer particularly for Suriya fans, and as a result, a lot of what's happening in the film remains an exciting prospect for audiences to witness on the big screen.

Retro releases May 1st in theatres worldwide.