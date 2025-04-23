AP SSC Results 2025: Nehanjani Yalla’s Tops State with 600/600 Score!

AP 10th class results are out, and one name is making headlines across the state, Nehanjani Yalla. A student from a private school in Kanigiri, she has scored a flawless 600 out of 600 marks, creating a buzz among students, parents, and educators alike.

Achieving full marks in all six subjects, First Language, Second Language, Third Language, Mathematics, Science, and Social Studies, is not a small feat. Officials have confirmed that this is the first instance of a student securing a perfect score in the state’s SSC public exams.

With this outstanding result, Nehanjani has not only made her school and parents proud but has also become a source of inspiration for many. Wishes have been pouring in from all corners, and social media is filled with congratulatory messages praising her hard work and consistency.

Congratulations to Nehanjani Yalla on this incredible accomplishment!