Case registered against Punjab man for falsely claiming threat to Tiger Shroff’s life

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) A case has been registered at the Khar police station in Mumbai against a man for spreading false news that Rs 2 lakh was paid as a contract money to kill Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff.

The accused has been identified as Manish Kumar Sujinder Singh, 35, and hails from Punjab. On Monday, Manish called the police control room in Mumbai and told them that some people from the security company Trig were out to kill Tiger Shroff.

Not only this, the accused Manish Kumar told the control room that he had also given a weapon and two lakh rupees supari to them for the murder of actor Shroff. Security was beefed up after the threat call.

However, when the police checked the facts, it was found that Manish Kumar had given wrong information to the control room. A case has been registered against Manish Kumar and further investigation is underway.

The man was detained by the Mumbai Police from Kapurthala in Punjab and is being questioned. The threat was made because he worked as a security guard in Mumbai and the manager and supervisor at the place where he worked had not paid his salary, to avenge this, he called the Mumbai Police and said that these two had given a contract to kill Tiger Shroff.

This comes amid a wave of crumbling law and order situation in the financial capital of India. Mumbai, which has been struggling on the public infrastructure front owing to rapid excavations across the city, has also seen crime returning in a disturbing fashion.

Last year in October, politician Baba Siddique was gunned down near his house in the Bandra area of Mumbai. Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang had claimed responsibility for the attack on the politician.

Earlier, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan had also received a similar threat call at the control room.

