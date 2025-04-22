Are Allu Arjun and Sreeleela in Trouble Over These Ads?

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun, who is gearing up to shoot back-to-back movies with Atlee and Trivikram, is sure of taking his brand value to a whole new level. Allu Arjun's image has greatly benefited from the massive success of Pushpa 2, and the star is poised to leverage the film's blockbuster success.

However, as he works to build his brand and popularity, there have been times when his actions have led to defamation. Recently, the All India Students Federation accused him of misconduct Telangana has lodged a criminal case against the actor for promoting corporate colleges.

Allu Arjun signed as the brand ambassador of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions back in 2021. In the recently released JEE results, AISF accused Sri Chaitanya and Narayana educational institutions of faking their ranks and promoting them on multiple channels.

AISF Telangana also lodged a criminal complaint against actress Sreeleela, who, like Allu Arjun, has also acted as a brand ambassador for Sri Chaitanya. Sreeleela has participated in multiple ad campaigns for the educational institution, and now both these actors have had criminal cases filed against them by AISF for supporting corporate colleges.

The Telangana All India Students Federation also requested that the two colleges face charges of cheating. allegedly circulating fake ranks and influencing parents and students in a wrong way.