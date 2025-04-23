Breast Cancer Risk Drops by 50% with Healthy Plant-Based Eating, Says Study

Over the years, breast cancer has been among the most common illnesses affecting women. While several factors can cause breast cancer, including age, genetics, family history and hormone exposure, a recent study has found links between plant-based diet and exposure to breast cancer.

Several studies have revealed that plant-based diets are associated with a lower risk of breast cancer in comparison to a Western diet, which is high in processed meats and refined grains.

However, the latest study, published in the Journal of Health, Population and Nutrition, looks at the exposure to breast cancer by distinguishing between healthy and unhealthy plant-based foods. As many as 133 Iranian women with breast cancer and 267 healthy women were examined for the study.

Healthy plant-based foods include whole fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and legumes, while unhealthy foods include refined grains, sugary drinks and processed snacks.

The study revealed that women who consumed a healthy plant-based diet had a 50% lower chance of developing breast cancer. The research also found that the risk of contracting breast cancer was 74% less in postmenopausal women who followed a healthy plant-based diet. Women with a low BMI (Body Mass Index) were found to have more benefits due to high metabolism and reduced estrogen exposure.

However, researchers did raise concerns over the lack of analysis of the hormone receptor status and reliance on self-reported food data.