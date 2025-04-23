Mizoram in focus as future women hockey stars identified at ASMITA sub-junior league

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) Five under-16 girls from Mizoram are among the 15 selected by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to be inducted into the various National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) for hockey. Seen as the building blocks for women’s hockey in India, the girls have been chosen after the conclusion of the 2024-25 season of the ASMITA league matches.

The 15 selected for training at the NCOEs include three players from Haryana and two each from Jharkhand and Odisha. The presence of girls from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh reflects the passion for hockey in India.

Piyush Dubey, the High-Performance Director for hockey at SAI and Khelo India, said these girls have been chosen keeping the 2032 and 2026 Olympics in mind.

“We have to think of a pathway, and these girls have the potential to make it to the senior national team. In the last three to four years, ASMITA has provided the opportunity to see so many players in action, and this is a welcome change in our hockey ecosystem. This did not exist before,” said Dubey.

He added that many players like Sunelita Toppo, Sujata Kujur, and Sakshi Rana have emerged from this hockey league and are now representing India.

Six teams featuring 120 under-16 players took part in the ASMITA sub-junior hockey league’s final phase. A total of 17 matches were played in the Rs 15.5 lakh prize money event. SAI Shakti won the team championship for the third consecutive time, beating Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy 2-1 in the final match at Delhi’s National Stadium.

Odisha’s Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre finished third, while Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy ended fourth.

The following players have been selected: For NCOE Lucknow - 1. Shweta Upadhyay (Haryana), 2. Rashi (Haryana). For NCOE Mumbai – 3. Laldinpuii (Mizoram), 4. Binita Karketta (Jharkhand), 5. Suneli Burh (Odisha) 6. Salmi Jadia (Odisha). For NCOE Delhi – 7. Tulashi (Andhra Pradesh), 8. Pearlin (Karnataka), 9. Vanlarinluii (Mizoram), 10. Lalnulfelli (Mizoram). For NCOE Sonipat – 11. Diya (Haryana). For NCOE Bhopal - 12. Aradhana Rajbhar (Uttar Pradesh), 13. Shivani Khalko (Jharkhand). For NCOE Kolkata – 14. Loicy Lalthanpuii (Mizoram), 15. Lalfakwami (Mizoram).

Mizoram’s ascendency in women’s hockey has been quite startling. For the first time in its history, the tiny northeastern state, known for its footballers and boxers, won a bronze medal in the senior national women’s hockey championship in Panchkula, Haryana.

Dubey says that Mizoram girls have been showing improvement in the last five-six years and credit goes to the coaches who are working at the SAI centre in Thenzawl. Lalrothuami, a 2009 junior India player who turned coach in 2011, said young girls are taking an interest in hockey and some 40 are training at the SAI Centre.

Mizoram have found a unique way to attract youngsters to play hockey. The image and profile of current Indian women’s team player and Tokyo Olympian Lalremsiami Hmarzote have been used in advertisements and social media to attract girls to participate in trials.

“The response has been fairly good from the villages. Two of our girls, Lalthantluangi and Lalrinpuii, are ASMITA products and are junior Indian team members. They are a great advertisement for us, and we are very happy that five Mizoram girls have been selected for training at NCOEs,” said Lalrothuami.

“Our players need more competitive exposure and a better training ecosystem. In terms of skills, all players are more or less equal, but Mizo girls are stronger and have the stamina. We hope they will utilize the facilities at NCOEs well,” the coach added.

Selection at NCOEs does not guarantee a long-term membership. There are two assessments every year, and players are judged on the three basic parameters: physical strength, sports science tests, and, of course, skills. Players who do not meet certain standards are deselected. This ensures quality control and the opportunity for more players with merit.

