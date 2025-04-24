Telangana Heat Wave: 11 Dead, Hyderabad Among Districts Warned

Over the past few days, the heat wave has intensified in the entire state of Telangana, and people are struggling a lot owing to this. While the advisory issued states that people are advised not to step out during a specific period of time in the day, it gets impossible because most people's jobs would require them to venture out. Such behavior has resulted in numerous fatalities.

So far, because of the heat wave, 11 people have died, and this number could further increase as the scorching heat is expected to continue until the 25th of April.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Adilabad, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Komarambheem Asifabad, Jayashanker Bhupalpally, Mancherial, Mulugu, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, and Rajanna Siricilla districts for Friday. Forecasters anticipate temperatures exceeding 44 degrees in these districts. The authorities have issued a yellow warning to all other districts.

On Wednesday, four locations in Telangana had breached the 45-degree mark, according to the Telangana Planning Development Society (TGPDS). Multiple experts have been cautioning people to avoid direct exposure to the sun between 12pm and 4pm and to remain hydrated.

On Wednesday, Moosarambagh, Uppal, and Bowenpally in Hyderabad recorded the highest temperature of 42.1 degrees. The state recorded a district-wise average maximum temperature of 42.1 degrees Celsius.

It's important to note that the Telangana government had declared the heat wave as a state-specific disaster and announced an ex gratia of Rs.4 lakhs to the families of victims who are dying due to the heat stroke.