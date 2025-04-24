Arjun Rampal calls for unity against hate: Imagine losing a loved one just because they’re Hindu

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) In the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, actor Arjun Rampal has made a powerful call for unity against hate, urging people to reflect on the devastating impact of religious intolerance.

Taking to social media, Rampal condemned the attack, calling it one of the "most cowardly" acts of violence aimed at innocent, defenceless people. In a powerful and emotional post shared on his Instagram handle, Rampal expressed his deep outrage over the attack and reflected on the unimaginable pain caused by such senseless violence.

The 'Dhaakad' actor wrote, “The most cowardly darstardly act is attack on innocent people. Who can’t defend themselves. Imagine someone from your family going for a holiday to celebrate love and never returning, just because you are Hindu. Heartfelt condolences to the families who grive such losses. To those cowards, lets set the record straight Kashmir is and forever will be in India. Nothing changes that. #pahalgamattack #phalgamkashmir #jaibharat #jaihind.”(sic)

The recent terrorist attack has left the Indian film industry in shock and mourning, with numerous celebrities expressing their strong disapproval. A host of stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Nani, NTR Jr., Allu Arjun, and others, have shared their heartfelt grief and outrage over the tragic event.

Shah Rukh Khan expressed his disbelief and outrage following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. In a heartfelt social media post, Khan condemned the "treacherous and violent act" that has left the region in turmoil, urging for justice and unity in the wake of the devastating incident.

“Words fail to express the sadness and anger at the treachery and inhumane act of violence that has occurred in Pahalgam. In times like these, one can only turn to God and say a prayer for the families that suffered and express my deepest condolences. May we as a Nation, stand united, strong and get justice against this heinous act,” wrote the ‘Dilwale’ actor.

On April 22, a horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam claimed the lives of approximately 28 individuals, the majority of whom were tourists. These innocent civilians were tragically gunned down in an unprovoked and brutal act of violence. This horrific attack has left the country in a state of profound shock and mourning.

