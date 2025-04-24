Summer Holidays in Tamil Nadu from tomorrow, April 25: Schools to Reopen on June 2

Tamil Nadu's Department of School Education has issued a notification stating that schools will reopen on June 2, starting the new academic year 2025-26. This follows the summer holidays, which will begin on April 25.

Summer Holidays and Exam Schedule

The notification states that the final examinations for classes 6 through 9 will be completed on April 24, and the students will start their summer vacation from April 25. The teachers who work on paper evaluation and result declaration, however, will work until April 30, which is the closing working day of the 2024-25 academic year.

Arrangements for New Academic Year

School administrators have been ordered to carry out required preparatory works to make reopening on June 2 go smoothly. The notice highlights readiness for the upcoming school year, and schools must be ready to take back students.

With the date of reopening finalized, parents and students can eagerly await a new beginning in the next academic year. The notification issued by the Department of School Education gives clarity on the timeline so that schools can plan accordingly.

