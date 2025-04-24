TS SSC Result 2025: Date, Time, and How to Check Online

The Telangana Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Results 2025 wait is almost over. The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE Telangana) will announce the results soon. Students who have appeared for the Class 10 exams can view their results on the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in.

How to Check TS SSC Results 2025

Students need to go through a few easy steps to access their results:

Visit the BSE Telangana website

Click the TS SSC Results 2025 link

Submit their hall ticket number and birth date

Download and view their result

Second Method: Check Results on Web

In case the website becomes slow or slow due to overload, the student can take advantage of an SMS alert. In order to get their result over SMS, the student should:

Key in TS10ROLL NUMBER

Send to 56263

Get their result straightaway on their phone

Result Announcement Timeline

The TS SSC Result 2025 will likely be declared towards the end of April. After result declaration, the following can be expected by the students:

Revaluation results: June 2025

Supplementary exams: June 2025

Supplementary exam results: July 2025

Result Sheet Explained

Result sheet will furnish in-depth information such as:

Student's name and roll number

Marks secured in each subject

Grades and grade points

Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA)

Pass or fail status

Performance of the Previous Year

Last year, the pass percentage was 91.31% overall. Girls performed much better than boys. This year, approximately 5 lakh students are waiting anxiously for their results. With the results about to be announced, students can prepare themselves for the next phase of their academic life.

