India Bans Fawad Khan’s Abir Gulaal After Pahalgam Terror Attack

In a strong response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, the Indian government has taken a firm stand against Pakistan, intensifying its countermeasures. After temporarily suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, the Centre has now imposed a ban on Pakistani films and actors.

Fawad Khan’s Abir Gulaal Blocked from Release in India

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has officially barred the release of Abir Gulaal, a Hindi film starring renowned Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in the lead role. The film, which also features Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor as the female lead, was set to release on May 9.

Directed by Aarti S. Bagdi, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Riddhi Dogra, Lisa Haydon, Farida Jalal, Parmeet Sethi, and Soni Razdan. It is produced by Vivek Agarwal, Avantika Hari, Rakesh Sippy, and Firoz Khan, with music composed by acclaimed artist Amit Trivedi.

Nationwide Anger Spurs Cultural Boycott

The terror incident in Pahalgam has triggered widespread outrage across the nation. As sentiments run high, the Indian government has decided to halt the film's release, citing national sentiment and the presence of a Pakistani lead actor as the reasons behind the move.

Fawad Khan, who was last seen in the 2016 Bollywood film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, was making his return to Indian cinema after nearly a decade. However, ongoing geopolitical tensions have dealt a severe blow to his comeback.

The ban on Abir Gulaal marks a significant step in India's diplomatic and cultural response to terrorism, signaling a tough stance in cross-border relations.

