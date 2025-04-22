Prabhas Beats Allu Arjun and Shah Rukh Khan; Last Release Was Kalki 2898 AD in June 2024

Tollywood star Prabhas has emerged into a giant phenomenon following the massive success of the Bahubali series. The film, directed by SS Rajamouli, has turned hugely successful and made Telugu cinema proud. He continued to create successful films, leaving Indian audiences eagerly anticipating his next releases.

To fulfill his fans, Prabhas has a streak of movies lined up. Spirit, Salaar 2, Fauji, Raja Saab, Kalki-2, and an untitled film with talented director Prasanth Varma are among his upcoming projects.

All these films are enough to cement his position as a top actor not just in the country but also across the world. To assert a stamp on his popularity, Prabhas has created a new record by beating the likes of Allu Arjun, Shah Rukh Khan, and others.

Allu Arjun, even after scoring a massive blockbuster with Pushpa 2, couldn't reach the interest that Prabhas managed to create every month. Even though Allu Arjun's fame has skyrocketed post the release of Pushpa 2, his decision to announce films slowly, unlike Prabhas, might be the reason for him to fall behind the Rebel Star.

Prabhas sits at the top of Ormax Media's list of the most popular male stars in the country for March, followed by Tamil actor Vijay, Allu Arjun, Shah Rukh Khan, and Mahesh Babu.

Prabhas is currently the most bankable and popular star in the country. With back-to-back films and experimenting with different genres, Prabhas has truly ensured that he is the one who can take Indian cinema to a global level, and all he needs right now is an appropriate script for the same. Maybe Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit could be that movie for the star actor.