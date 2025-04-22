ApplaToon brings animated magic to YouTube with ACK junior based series ‘Kiya & Kayaan’

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) In a bold step into the world of children’s entertainment, Applause Entertainment has launched ‘ApplaToon’, a brand-new animation channel on YouTube.

The channel made its debut with the original animated series ‘Kiya & Kayaan,’ inspired by ACK Junior, the beloved kids’ imprint from Amar Chitra Katha. With this launch, Applause aims to blend storytelling and culture in a vibrant new format tailored for young audiences. Targeted at children between the ages of 4 and 8, ‘Kiya & Kayaan’ tells the enchanting tale of two curious siblings who discover virtual reality headsets that transport them to Storyland — a magical realm inspired by timeless tales from Indian mythology and folklore.

Speaking about the series, Sameer Nair, Managing Director, Applause Entertainment, stated, “With ApplaToon, we’re venturing into an entirely new creative space — kids animation and it’s both exciting and deeply purposeful. This is not just a new vertical for us; it’s a chance to shape young imaginations through powerful Indian storytelling. With Kiya & Kayaan, based on the timeless Amar Chitra Katha Junior Library, we’re bringing heritage to the here-and-now, combining technology, mythology, and heart. YouTube gives us the perfect playground to do this at scale, taking Indian stories to global audiences.”

Preeti Vyas, President & CEO, Amar Chitra Katha, added, “For decades, Amar Chitra Katha has introduced generations of readers to the richness of Indian heritage through its iconic comics. We’re thrilled to see our stories come alive in a new format with Kiya & Kayaan. Animation opens up magical new possibilities for children to engage with Indian mythology, folk tales, culture, history, and values. Our collaboration with Applause Entertainment is a step towards making timeless tales both accessible and exciting for today’s digital-first kids.”

The series, directed by Sanjeev Saho, will premiere on April 25 on the ApplaToon YouTube channel. The new episodes will drop on every Tuesday and Friday.

The series is brought to life in collaboration with animation studios including Popcorn Animation Studio, Prayan Animation Studio Pvt. Ltd., Living Pixels, and Warnick Studios.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.