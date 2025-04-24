TS Inter Supplementary Exams 2025: Dates Announced – Check Full Schedule Here

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has released the complete schedule for the Inter Supplementary Exams 2025, covering both 1st and 2nd-year students. The exams will include theory, practical, and special subject assessments, giving students a second chance to improve their performance.

Theory Exams: May 22 to May 29, 2025

The 1st Year exams will be held in the morning session (9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon) and the 2nd Year exams in the afternoon session (2:30 PM to 5:30 PM).

TS Inter Supplementary 2025 Exam Schedule:

May 22 (Thursday)

1st Year: Second Language Paper-I

2nd Year: Second Language Paper-II

May 23 (Friday)

1st Year: English Paper-I

2nd Year: English Paper-II

May 24 (Saturday)

1st Year: Mathematics Paper-IA / Botany / Political Science Paper-I

2nd Year: Mathematics Paper-IIA / Botany / Political Science Paper-II

May 25 (Sunday)

1st Year: Mathematics Paper-IB / Zoology / History Paper-I

2nd Year: Mathematics Paper-IIB / Zoology / History Paper-II

May 26 (Monday)

1st Year: Physics / Economics Paper-I

2nd Year: Physics / Economics Paper-II

May 27 (Tuesday)

1st Year: Chemistry / Commerce Paper-I

2nd Year: Chemistry / Commerce Paper-II

May 28 (Wednesday)

1st Year: Public Administration / Bridge Course Maths Paper-I (BPC students)

2nd Year: Public Administration / Bridge Course Maths Paper-II (BPC students)

May 29 (Thursday)

1st Year: Modern Language / Geography Paper-I

2nd Year: Modern Language / Geography Paper-II

Practical Exams

Dates: June 3 to June 6, 2025

Time: To be scheduled by individual colleges

Special Subject Exams

June 9, 2025 (Monday): 1st Year English

June 10, 2025 (Tuesday): 2nd Year English

June 11, 2025 (Wednesday): Environmental Education

June 12, 2025 (Thursday): Ethics & Human Values (2nd Year only)

Important Notes

This timetable also applies to Intermediate Vocational Course students.

Students must attend both theory and practical exams as scheduled.

Special subject exams will be held on separate dates.

Students are advised to carefully check the timetable and prepare accordingly. This is a key opportunity for those who couldn’t clear subjects in the main exam to move forward confidently.