TS Inter Supplementary Exams 2025: Dates Announced – Check Full Schedule Here
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has released the complete schedule for the Inter Supplementary Exams 2025, covering both 1st and 2nd-year students. The exams will include theory, practical, and special subject assessments, giving students a second chance to improve their performance.
Theory Exams: May 22 to May 29, 2025
The 1st Year exams will be held in the morning session (9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon) and the 2nd Year exams in the afternoon session (2:30 PM to 5:30 PM).
TS Inter Supplementary 2025 Exam Schedule:
May 22 (Thursday)
1st Year: Second Language Paper-I
2nd Year: Second Language Paper-II
May 23 (Friday)
1st Year: English Paper-I
2nd Year: English Paper-II
May 24 (Saturday)
1st Year: Mathematics Paper-IA / Botany / Political Science Paper-I
2nd Year: Mathematics Paper-IIA / Botany / Political Science Paper-II
May 25 (Sunday)
1st Year: Mathematics Paper-IB / Zoology / History Paper-I
2nd Year: Mathematics Paper-IIB / Zoology / History Paper-II
May 26 (Monday)
1st Year: Physics / Economics Paper-I
2nd Year: Physics / Economics Paper-II
May 27 (Tuesday)
1st Year: Chemistry / Commerce Paper-I
2nd Year: Chemistry / Commerce Paper-II
May 28 (Wednesday)
1st Year: Public Administration / Bridge Course Maths Paper-I (BPC students)
2nd Year: Public Administration / Bridge Course Maths Paper-II (BPC students)
May 29 (Thursday)
1st Year: Modern Language / Geography Paper-I
2nd Year: Modern Language / Geography Paper-II
Practical Exams
Dates: June 3 to June 6, 2025
Time: To be scheduled by individual colleges
Special Subject Exams
- June 9, 2025 (Monday): 1st Year English
- June 10, 2025 (Tuesday): 2nd Year English
- June 11, 2025 (Wednesday): Environmental Education
- June 12, 2025 (Thursday): Ethics & Human Values (2nd Year only)
Important Notes
- This timetable also applies to Intermediate Vocational Course students.
- Students must attend both theory and practical exams as scheduled.
- Special subject exams will be held on separate dates.
Students are advised to carefully check the timetable and prepare accordingly. This is a key opportunity for those who couldn’t clear subjects in the main exam to move forward confidently.