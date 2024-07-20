Sitara Birthday: Mahesh Babu Wishes Darling Daughter, Namrata Shares Video

Sitara Ghattamaneni, the darling daughter of Mahesh Babu, turned a year older today. On this special occasion, Mahesh Babu conveyed his heartfelt wishes to Sitara. Mom Namrata Shirodkar Ghattamaneni greeted daughter with a cute video post on her Instagram page.

Sharing a photo of Sitara on Twitter, he wrote, "Happy 12, my sunshine." Meanwhile, Namrata also shared a special video on Instagram, featuring photos and videos from Sitara's childhood. She captioned it, "Happy birthday to my little travel companion. Different countries, countless memories... you always make every journey special as my travel guide. Celebrating these moments and memories. I love you, my sweetheart."

Happy 12 my sunshine! ☀️♥️ pic.twitter.com/ADoDhBBVH7 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 20, 2024

Many netizens responded to these posts, wishing Sitara a happy birthday.

Sitara frequently participates in charitable activities. Recently, she served as a brand ambassador for a jewellery store. Good Samaritan Sitara donated her earnings towards a noble cause - charity. She has expressed her desire to become an actress and mentioned that she would pursue acting if given the opportunity in the future. In line with this, she is also receiving dance training. She appeared on screen in Mahesh's movie "Sarkaru Vaari Paata where she was featured in Penny song.