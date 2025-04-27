Here's what Naga Chaitanya's Sunday is all about

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya has treated his InstaFam with some snippets from his Sunday diaries.

Chay posted a picture of his pet French Bulldog named Hash standing at the top of the staircase.

Following this was a photo of Hash and Naga Chaitanya's wife Sobhita Dhulipala lying on the floor at home, chilling together.

The last image of the post was of Hash in the garage.

"Sunday everything’s" Chay captioned the post.

For the unaware, despite being divorced, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, continue to co-parent Hash. The furry buddy regularly makes appearances on both of their feeds.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya has commenced the shooting for his next, tentatively titled, "#NC24".

Yesterday, the makers, Sri Venkateshwara Cine Chitra (SVCC), took to X and wrote, "After years of crafting, months of planning, and endless hours of rehearsing, #NC24 The Excavation Begins. Brace yourselves for the grand spectacle of a never-before-seen mythical thriller."

They further shared a video link giving us an idea of the pre-production work that went behind the project.

Additionally, Chay mentioned, "Buried Secrets. Beyond Time. The Raging Mythical Thriller Begins #NC24. Shoot begins."

Some days back, Naga Chaitanya spilled the beans on his next saying, "This will be a very heavy VFX-based cinema and I am very excited about this project. This film will be in the zone of adventure, treasure hunting."

He also stated that he had not done a film with this kind of span in his 15-year film career.

Made under the direction of Karthik Dandu, "#NC24" is being produced by BVSN Prasad. The story of the drama has been provided by director Sukumar, with camera work by Neil D Cunha and music scored by Ajaneesh Loknath. The editing department of the film is being headed by the National award-winner Navin Nooli.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.