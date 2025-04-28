Priyadarshi Faces Setback as Naslen’s Gymkhana Dominates Telugu States

In a surprising turn at the Telugu box office, young Malayalam actor Naslen, known for his breakthrough role in Premalu, has delivered a knockout performance with his latest release Gymkhana (originally Alappuzha Gymkhana in Malayalam). The film has swiftly outperformed Priyadarshi's Sarangapani Jathakam, grossing over Rs 2 crore in just a few days, while the latter managed ₹1.65 crore during the same period across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The unique blend of boxing and humor in Gymkhana seems to have struck a chord with the audience, drawing in larger crowds compared to the more traditional, astrological comedy of Sarangapani Jathakam. According to a leading distributor, today's moviegoers are gravitating more toward fresh, innovative storytelling rather than the predictable humor typically seen in formulaic films.

Malayalam cinema has been consistently impressing Telugu audiences, with recent hits like Premalu and Manjummel Boys, both crossing the Rs 10 crore mark in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana alone. This continued success highlights the growing appeal of Malayalam films in the Telugu market.

As for Gymkhana, while the film has made a strong start, it still needs to maintain its momentum to ensure a profitable run. On the other hand, Sarangapani Jathakam appears to be losing steam, and it may face challenges in crossing the crucial Rs 10 crore mark needed to secure a profitable outcome.

The box office battle is heating up, and all eyes are now on whether Gymkhana can keep up its strong performance or if Sarangapani Jathakam can turn the tide.