Dooradarshini Will Touch Hearts: Priyadarshi

A feel-good romantic entertainer based on a real-life incident, “Dooradarshini”, stars Suvikshit and Geethika Ratan in the lead roles. Carrying the tagline “Kalipindi Iddarini”, the film is directed by Karthikeya Kommi and produced by M. Jayashankar Reddy and Patimeedi Santosh under the Varaha Movie Makers banner. The film is all set to release tomorrow (May 15). Ahead of its release, a grand pre-release event was held in Hyderabad. Actor Priyadarshi and Raju Weds Rambai director Sai Kompati attended the event as chief guests.

Director Sai Kompati said, “The title itself is very appealing and instantly connects with everyone born in the 90s. I strongly believe the film will be loved by all audiences.”

Priyadarshi said, “I always want to support new films like this. The moment I watched the trailer, it reminded me of my childhood days. Back then, Doordarshan introduced the world to all of us. Even I was inspired to become an actor after watching movies on Doordarshan during my childhood. I hope this ‘Dooradarshini’ brings audiences to theatres like a close vision experience and becomes a big success. Audience support is extremely important for small films like this.”

Gemini Suresh said, “Through Dooradarshini, I got an opportunity to explore the actor within me. Acting in this film gave me immense happiness. Such opportunities come very rarely. Just as this film touched my heart, I am sure audiences will also love it. Every character in the movie feels very realistic, as though the characters are directly speaking to the audience. I strongly believe the film will win audience appreciation.”

Director Karthikeya Kommi said, “Right now, many may see this as a small film, but that feeling will disappear after watching it. The performances of the hero and heroine will be one of the biggest highlights of the film. The emotions in the movie will deeply touch everyone’s hearts.”

Suvikshit said, “This is a film that belongs to your village and your home — a clean entertainer without any vulgarity. It will emotionally connect with everyone and touch hearts deeply. Watching the film will feel like revisiting your own hometown. Seeing so many people come forward to bless and support my film is truly emotional for me. The movie will definitely give full value to the audience for their ticket money.”

Actors Kittayya, Teja, Balaraju, Chalapathi Raju, Geethika Ratan, Chittoor Kurradu Sunil, Murali Mohan, Doordarshan news reader Vijayalakshmi, hero Sai Maganti, and several others also attended the event.