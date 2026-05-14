May 15 Stock Market Holiday or not in India?

Investors and traders searching for “May 15 stock market holiday or not” should know that tomorrow is a regular trading day in India. Since there is no major festival, national holiday, or special occasion on May 15, 2026, both the National Stock Exchange of India and Bombay Stock Exchange are expected to remain open for normal trading operations.

Trading activities in the equity, derivatives, currency, and commodity segments will continue as per standard market timings.

Is May 15 a Stock Market Holiday in India?

No, May 15 is not a stock market holiday in India. The Indian share market will function normally because the date is not included in the official NSE and BSE trading holiday calendar for 2026.

According to the official exchange holiday schedule, the next major stock market holiday after Maharashtra Day is Bakri Id on May 28, 2026.

NSE and BSE Trading Timings for May 15

The Indian stock market is expected to operate during its regular timings on May 15:

Pre-open session: 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM

Normal trading session: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

Closing session: 3:30 PM to 3:40 PM

Commodity exchanges such as MCX are also likely to function normally during regular trading hours.

Official Stock Market Holiday List for May 2026

As per the NSE and BSE holiday calendar, only two stock market holidays fall in May 2026:

May 1, 2026 – Maharashtra Day

May 28, 2026 – Bakri Id

No holiday has been announced for May 15.

Why Traders Search for Stock Market Holidays

Investors often check whether stock markets are open or closed before trading sessions, especially during festival seasons, long weekends, or special events. Confirming exchange holidays helps traders plan investments, settlements, and delivery schedules more effectively.

However, May 15 falls on a normal working day, and there are currently no nationwide events affecting stock market operations.

Conclusion

To conclude, the Indian stock market will remain open on May 15, 2026. Since tomorrow is a regular working day without any major festival or public holiday, NSE and BSE trading will continue normally. Investors and traders can carry out buying and selling activities during standard market hours.

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