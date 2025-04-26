Andhra University's 100-Year Journey: Celebrating a Legacy of Excellence

Andhra University, in Visakhapatnam, is on the verge of a historic milestone – its centenary in 2026. As the university gets ready to celebrate 100 years since its inception, it's a good time to look back at its glorious past, successes, and setbacks.

A Humble Beginning

Established in 1926 with just four departments, seven faculty members, and a small cohort of students, Andhra University has come a long way. Over the years, it has grown exponentially, with lakhs of students, including around 12,000 on campus alone. The university's journey has been marked by significant milestones, including the contributions of distinguished vice-chancellors like Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who later became the President of India.

A Golden Age and Beyond

Witnesses report that the university was at its best a couple of decades back, after which it plateaued and then headed downhill. Politicization, the retirement of high-ranking professors, long vacancies, and poor financing have been major reasons for its decline. But even with such setbacks, the university has yet to give up on excellence.

Centenary Celebrations and Future Plans

To celebrate its centenary, Andhra University has laid out a slate of initiatives aimed at strengthening the academic departments, infrastructure, and outreach programs. New building constructions, a central lab facility, and several development programs supported by alumni associations and government-sector CSR funds will be undertaken. Vice-Chancellor Prof. GP Rajasekhar says the university wants to take advantage of the milestone to give its academic and infrastructure strengths a boost.

A Tribute to the Visionary Founders

Prof. A Prasanna Kumar, former Rector of Andhra University, brings to light the tireless efforts of various leaders in striving for the establishment of the university. Dr. Bhogaraju Pattabhi Sitaramayya's writings in a national daily as early as 1914 emphasized the necessity of a university in the area. The shifting of the university to Visakhapatnam in 1930 was a critical turning point in its history.

A Legacy of Excellence

Andhra University's past is filled with instances of scholarly brilliance, path-breaking innovations, and legendary alumni. Dr. CR Reddy, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, and Dr. VS Krishna, former vice-chancellors, were instrumental in shaping the growth of the university. Prof. KR Srinivasa Iyenger, Prof. YC Simhadri, and Prof. K Ramakrishna Rao have also contributed to the rich heritage of the university.

As Andhra University embarks on its centennial celebrations, it's a time for the institution to look back at its previous successes and setbacks. With a renewed emphasis on academic excellence and infrastructure development, the university is set to reclaim its place as a premier educational institution in the region.

Also read: TSMS CET 2025 Exam Date: April 27, Check Hall Ticket Download Link