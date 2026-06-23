YS Jagan Mourns Visakha Pharma City Fire Tragedy

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep grief over the fire accident at Visakha Pharma City in Parawada, Anakapalli district, which claimed the lives of two workers.

Conveying his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, YS Jagan said the loss of lives in the industrial mishap at Dakshin Energy was deeply painful and prayed for strength and courage for the victims’ families.

Jagan urged the government to provide the best possible medical treatment to those injured in the accident and extend all necessary assistance to the affected families. He also called for a thorough inquiry into the incident and stressed the need for strict implementation of industrial safety standards to prevent such tragedies in the future.

YS Jagan further appealed to the government to ensure adequate financial support and all possible assistance to the families of the deceased workers.