Maa Inti Bangaram BO: Collects 50 Crore WW Gross in 4 Days

Director Nandini Reddy's family entertainer Maa Inti Bangaaram, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role, continues its impressive run at the box office. After registering a strong opening weekend, the film has emerged as Samantha's highest-grossing solo venture and earned a whopping Rs 50-crore gross worldwide in just 4 days of its release.

As expected, the film witnessed a drop in collections on its first Monday. However, it managed to maintain a respectable hold despite the usual weekday slowdown. Overall, the film managed to breach 50 crore mark in just 4 days, which is a commendable feat.

Produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru and Himank Duvvuru under the Tralala Moving Pictures banner, Maa Inti Bangaaram is directed by Nandini Reddy. The story has been penned by Raj Nidimoru, while Vasanth Maringanti and Prahas Boppudi contributed to the screenplay.

The film marks the third collaboration between Samantha and Nandini Reddy after their successful outings Jabardasth (2013) and Oh! Baby (2019).

Having enjoyed a strong opening weekend, all eyes are now on the film's weekday performance, which will play a crucial role in determining its long-term theatrical prospects and whether it can sustain its momentum at the box office.