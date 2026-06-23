Nara Rohith and Sirisha Blessed with a Baby Boy

Nara Rohit and his wife Sirisha have reportedly entered a new phase in their lives, as the couple has been blessed with a baby boy. Sources close to the family revealed that both the mother and the newborn are healthy and doing well.

The arrival of the baby has brought joy and celebrations to the Nara family, with relatives, friends, and well-wishers expressing their happiness. Fans of the actor have also been pouring in congratulatory messages on social media, wishing the couple a wonderful journey into parenthood.

The development comes as a heartwarming milestone for Rohit and Sirisha, whose wedding took place in Hyderabad on October 30, 2025. The couple's relationship blossomed during the making of the film Pratinidhi 2, where they worked together before their friendship gradually turned into love.

The birth of their son marks a special chapter in the actor's personal life. Following his engagement, Rohit had faced the loss of his father, making this joyous occasion even more meaningful for the family.

On the professional front, Nara Rohit is reportedly part of director Trivikram Srinivas' upcoming film Adarsha Kutumbam, which stars Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead role. An official announcement regarding the project is awaited.