Indian Army TGC 142 Notification – Apply from April 30 to May 29 at joinindianarmy.nic.in

The Indian Army has officially released the notification for the 142nd Technical Graduate Course (TGC) set to commence in January 2026 at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun.

Application Window and Eligibility

Eligible candidates can apply online from April 30 to May 29, 2025, through the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Applicants must be unmarried male engineering graduates who have either completed their B.E./B.Tech or are in the final year of their degree.

The age limit is 20 to 27 years as of January 1, 2026.

Selection Process

The selection process includes:

Shortlisting based on academic performance

SSB Interview in two stages

Document verification

Medical examination

Candidates who clear all stages will undergo training at IMA for a period of 12 months and will be commissioned as Lieutenants upon successful completion.

Preferred Disciplines

Applicants from various engineering streams such as Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Computer Science, and more are eligible to apply, based on vacancies notified in the official document.

No Application Fee

There is no application fee for this entry. Candidates are advised to read the official notification thoroughly before applying.

Key Dates

Application Start Date: April 30, 2025

Last Date to Apply: May 29, 2025

For more information and to apply, visit: joinindianarmy.nic.in