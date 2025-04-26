TSMS CET 2025 Exam Date: April 27, Check Hall Ticket Download Link

The Telangana Model School Common Entrance Test (TGMS CET) 2025 will be conducted on April 27. As many as 40,332 students are registered for the test, and it will help them qualify to get admission in 194 Model Schools in the state.

Exam Schedule

The test will be organized in two shifts. The students appearing for Class 6 will write the test from 10 am to 12 pm. At the same time, the students appearing for admission in Classes 7 to 10 will write the test from 2 pm to 4 pm. The entrance test will evaluate the students' talent and confirm their eligibility for admission into the corresponding classes.

Admission Process

For Class 6, admissions will be done on merit basis of students' marks. For Classes 7 to 10, admissions will be on the available seats. The Model Schools program has the goal of delivering quality education to students in the state, and the TGMS CET 2025 is one of the steps in that direction.

Verifying Hall Tickets and Results

Students can verify their hall tickets and results on the official website. The site will have continuous updates on the examination and admission process. Students will be able to secure admission to the renowned Model Schools through the TGMS CET 2025 and frame their academic destinies.

