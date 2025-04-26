15 Day Telangana Summer Camp 6 to 9 students!

The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) has organized a 15-day summer camp that seeks to empower students with crucial skills to touch new heights. Secretary Alugu Varshini inaugurated the camp that accommodates 1,185 students from 237 schools in the state.

A Holistic Approach to Learning

The summer camp provides professional training in a variety of activities, such as Cheryl painting on khadi cloth, pottery with clay, cartoon drawing, character development, visual narration, journalism, and opinion writing. Students also learn Banjara embroidery, photography, and nature documentation, along with WWF-ANT nature education modules, Vedic maths, creative painting, and sculptural arts.

Moulding Trailblazers

As per Alugu Varshini, the Gurukulam students are being prepared to be real visionaries of the future. Academic excellence is not the only aim, but to shape students into trendsetters who can redefine success. The society has a history of students securing million-rupee pay packages and international scholarships.

Statewide Initiative

The summer camp is one of the initiatives of the society to give students holistic education during their summer break. This year, the camps are being conducted throughout the state, with batches of 6 to 9 students attending 15 to 20-day camps. The program is designed to kindle potential in students and give them skills that will take them to new heights.

Through its provision of students with an arena to express themselves creatively and enhance their skills, the TGSWREIS summer camp is a worthwhile exercise that can be of lasting influence on the life of young learners.

