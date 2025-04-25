Chhattisgarh Summer Holidays 2025: Break for Students, Shock to Teachers as They Continue Working

In a welcome move for students and parents reeling under the intense summer heat, the state government has announced summer vacations in schools starting from April 25. With soaring temperatures and the threat of heatwaves, the decision applies to all government, private, and non-government schools across the state.

Education Department Issues Notification – Exemption for Teachers Not Included

According to the order issued by the Chattisgarh School Education Department on Wednesday, the summer break dates have been partially revised in light of the extreme heat and its potential impact on children’s health. Under the new order, summer holidays will be observed from April 25 to June 15. However, the directive applies only to students – teachers are still expected to fulfill their duties at the school level.

Record-Breaking Heat: Mercury Nears 44°C

Several regions in the state are witnessing the hottest days of the season, with temperatures nearing 44°C in cities like Raipur and Bikaner, creating dangerous heatwave conditions. Considering the risks to children’s health during travel and classroom hours, the administration deemed it necessary to declare holidays.

Rising Demand – From Social Media to City Streets

For the past few days, social media has been flooded with posts and comments urging school closures due to the heat. Many parents and public representatives had also appealed to the administration for immediate action. Raigarh Mayor Jeevardhan Chauhan even wrote to the District Collector recommending a temporary closure of schools. With the holiday announcement finally made, students and parents are breathing a sigh of relief.