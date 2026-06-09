Vizag Steel Plant Tragedy: Nara Lokesh Acting as Monarch

The tragic accident at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, which claimed eight lives and left several workers critically injured, has triggered a political storm, with former minister and YSRCP leader Gudivada Amarnath launching a scathing attack on the TDP-led coalition government and Minister Nara Lokesh.

Expressing anguish over the loss of five employees and three contract workers in the devastating industrial mishap, Amarnath alleged that the coalition government had completely neglected workers' welfare and workplace safety. He demanded that the families of the deceased be paid compensation of ₹1 crore each and that the injured workers receive the best possible medical treatment at the government's expense.

The accident occurred in the Steel Melting Shop (SMS)-1 unit of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant when a ladle carrying nearly 150 tonnes of molten steel reportedly erupted, triggering a massive fire. Six workers suffered severe burn injuries, with two said to be in critical condition. Following the tragedy, authorities constituted a three-member expert committee to investigate the causes behind the accident.

Amarnath said the disaster has exposed the alarming deterioration of safety standards at the steel plant. Citing concerns raised by labour unions, he noted that molten steel leakages had reportedly occurred dozens of times in recent months, yet corrective measures were allegedly ignored. He demanded a transparent inquiry into whether negligence, poor maintenance, or the use of substandard materials contributed to the catastrophe.

The former minister reserved his sharpest criticism for Nara Lokesh, who visited the steel plant after the incident. According to Amarnath, instead of listening to the grievances of workers and their unions, Lokesh displayed arrogance and insensitivity.

"When grieving workers questioned the government over repeated safety lapses, Lokesh behaved like a monarch who believes he is answerable to nobody," Amarnath alleged. "Rather than assuring workers and addressing their concerns, he reacted with irritation and failed to show empathy toward those affected by the tragedy."

Labour unions reportedly confronted Lokesh during his visit, questioning how allegedly unskilled workers were allowed to handle critical operations and why repeated warnings over safety concerns were ignored. Despite attempts by government representatives to pacify them, workers continued their protest, demanding accountability.

Amarnath accused the coalition government of abandoning its responsibility towards industrial workers and allowing a culture of negligence to flourish. He alleged that the administration was more interested in managing public perception than addressing the systemic failures that led to the accident.

"The deaths of eight workers cannot be brushed aside as an unfortunate incident. The government must identify those responsible, fix accountability, and ensure such a tragedy never occurs again," he said.

As the high-level committee begins its probe and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy reviews the situation, pressure is mounting on the state government to answer questions over safety protocols, maintenance practices, and the circumstances that led to one of the deadliest industrial accidents in the history of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.