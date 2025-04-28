Happy Parshuram Jayanti 2025: Wishes, Quotes, Messages to Share

Parshuram Jayanti marks the birth of Lord Parshurama, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who is revered for his strength, wisdom, and commitment to justice. Celebrated on the third day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh, it falls on April 29, 2025. On this auspicious day, devotees pay homage to Lord Parshurama, seeking his blessings for strength, wisdom, and righteousness. Here's a collection of wishes, quotes, messages, and WhatsApp statuses to celebrate this occasion.

Wishes for Parshuram Jayanti 2025

“May Lord Parshurama bless you with the strength to overcome all your challenges and the wisdom to lead a life of righteousness. Wishing you a Happy Parshuram Jayanti!”

“On this auspicious occasion of Parshuram Jayanti, may the divine grace of Lord Parshurama bring peace, prosperity, and courage to your life. Jai Parshurama!”

“Wishing you a blessed Parshuram Jayanti filled with the strength of Parshurama's blessings and the wisdom to always choose the right path.”

“May Lord Parshurama guide you to victory over all your obstacles and shower you with his eternal blessings. Have a wonderful Parshuram Jayanti!”

“On this sacred day, may Lord Parshurama’s powerful blessings guide you through life's challenges and empower you with the strength to stand against all wrong. Happy Parshuram Jayanti!”

Quotes for Parshuram Jayanti

“In every battle of life, may the strength and wisdom of Lord Parshurama be your guiding force. Happy Parshuram Jayanti!”

“Lord Parshurama teaches us that justice and righteousness must prevail, no matter the obstacles in our way. May his divine guidance always lead you on the path of truth. Jai Parshurama!”

“May the courage of Parshurama and the wisdom of his teachings inspire you to conquer your fears and achieve greatness. Happy Parshuram Jayanti!”

“On this auspicious occasion, let us remember Lord Parshurama’s strength to fight against evil and his unwavering commitment to righteousness. Jai Parshurama!”

“Lord Parshurama’s wisdom reminds us that true strength lies in protecting dharma and standing against injustice. May his blessings guide you today and always. Happy Parshuram Jayanti!”

Messages for Parshuram Jayanti

“Wishing you a joyful Parshuram Jayanti! May the strength and wisdom of Lord Parshurama inspire you to overcome every challenge and bring peace to your life.”

“On this sacred occasion, may Lord Parshurama bless you with the courage to fight against evil and the wisdom to choose the right path. Have a blessed Parshuram Jayanti!”

“Happy Parshuram Jayanti! May the divine strength of Lord Parshurama empower you to triumph over all adversities and bring harmony to your life.”

“As we celebrate Parshuram Jayanti, let us pray for the courage to fight injustice, the strength to stand firm, and the wisdom to follow the right path. Wishing you a wonderful day filled with Lord Parshurama’s blessings.”

“This Parshuram Jayanti, may Lord Parshurama’s axe cut through all the obstacles in your life, bringing peace, prosperity, and success. Jai Parshurama!”

WhatsApp Status for Parshuram Jayanti

“May Lord Parshurama's blessings guide you to live a life of strength, wisdom, and righteousness. Jai Parshurama! #HappyParshuramJayanti”

“On this sacred day, may Lord Parshurama empower you to overcome every obstacle and follow the righteous path. Happy Parshurama Jayanti! #DivineStrength”

“Wishing everyone a blessed Parshuram Jayanti! May Lord Parshurama’s blessings fill your life with courage and wisdom. #JaiParshurama”

“May the courage and wisdom of Lord Parshurama inspire you to conquer every challenge and always stand for righteousness. #HappyParshuramJayanti”

“Let us celebrate Lord Parshurama's strength and wisdom today. May his blessings bring peace and prosperity to your life. #ParshuramJayanti2025”

Happy Parshuram Jayanti!