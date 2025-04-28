UK Bank Holidays 2025: Full List for England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland
As we draw closer to the new year, it's necessary to plan your vacation time judiciously and get the most out of your yearly leave. Bank holidays in the UK have a major impact on your vacation plans, and knowing the date in advance will allow you to make the best of your vacation time. The following is an exhaustive list of bank holidays in England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland for the year 2025.
England and Wales: 8 Bank Holidays
In England and Wales, eight bank holidays in 2025 are as follows:
- New Year's Day: Wednesday, January 1
- Good Friday: Friday, April 18
- Easter Monday: Monday, April 21
- Early May Bank Holiday: Monday, May 5
- Spring Bank Holiday: Monday, May 26
- Summer Bank Holiday: Monday, August 25
- Christmas Day: Thursday, December 25
- Boxing Day: Friday, December 26
Scotland: 9 Bank Holidays
There are nine bank holidays in Scotland in 2025 as follows:
- New Year's Day: Wednesday, January 1
- 2nd January: Thursday, January 2
- Good Friday: April 18
- Early May Bank Holiday: Monday, May 5
- Spring Bank Holiday: Monday, May 26
- Summer Bank Holiday: Monday, August 4
- St Andrew's Day (observed): December 1
- Christmas Day: Thursday, December 25
- Boxing Day: December 26
Northern Ireland: 10 Bank Holidays
In Northern Ireland there are ten bank holidays in 2025:
- New Year's Day: January 1
- St Patrick's Day: Monday, March 17
- Good Friday: April 18
- Easter Monday: April 21
- Early May Bank Holiday: Monday, 5 May
- Spring Bank Holiday: Monday, 26 May
- Battle of the Boyne (Orangemen's Day): Monday, 14 July
- Summer Bank Holiday: Monday, 25 August
- Christmas Day: Thursday, 25 December
- Boxing Day: Friday, 26 December
No Extra Bank Holiday for World War II Anniversary
The UK government has announced that there will be no extra bank holiday in 2025 to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Special ceremonies and celebrations will be held on the Early May Bank Holiday on Monday, May 5.
Plan Your Time Off Wisely
Having the precise dates of bank holidays can assist you in planning your holidays and maximizing your annual leave. Whether you want to travel around the UK or just stay at home, ensure that you note these dates in your calendar and make arrangements accordingly.
