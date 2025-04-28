UK Bank Holidays 2025: Full List for England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland

As we draw closer to the new year, it's necessary to plan your vacation time judiciously and get the most out of your yearly leave. Bank holidays in the UK have a major impact on your vacation plans, and knowing the date in advance will allow you to make the best of your vacation time. The following is an exhaustive list of bank holidays in England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland for the year 2025.

England and Wales: 8 Bank Holidays

In England and Wales, eight bank holidays in 2025 are as follows:

New Year's Day: Wednesday, January 1

Good Friday: Friday, April 18

Easter Monday: Monday, April 21

Early May Bank Holiday: Monday, May 5

Spring Bank Holiday: Monday, May 26

Summer Bank Holiday: Monday, August 25

Christmas Day: Thursday, December 25

Boxing Day: Friday, December 26

Scotland: 9 Bank Holidays

There are nine bank holidays in Scotland in 2025 as follows:

New Year's Day: Wednesday, January 1

2nd January: Thursday, January 2

Good Friday: April 18

Early May Bank Holiday: Monday, May 5

Spring Bank Holiday: Monday, May 26

Summer Bank Holiday: Monday, August 4

St Andrew's Day (observed): December 1

Christmas Day: Thursday, December 25

Boxing Day: December 26

Northern Ireland: 10 Bank Holidays

In Northern Ireland there are ten bank holidays in 2025:

New Year's Day: January 1

St Patrick's Day: Monday, March 17

Good Friday: April 18

Easter Monday: April 21

Early May Bank Holiday: Monday, 5 May

Spring Bank Holiday: Monday, 26 May

Battle of the Boyne (Orangemen's Day): Monday, 14 July

Summer Bank Holiday: Monday, 25 August

Christmas Day: Thursday, 25 December

Boxing Day: Friday, 26 December

No Extra Bank Holiday for World War II Anniversary

The UK government has announced that there will be no extra bank holiday in 2025 to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Special ceremonies and celebrations will be held on the Early May Bank Holiday on Monday, May 5.

Plan Your Time Off Wisely

Having the precise dates of bank holidays can assist you in planning your holidays and maximizing your annual leave. Whether you want to travel around the UK or just stay at home, ensure that you note these dates in your calendar and make arrangements accordingly.

