Children’s Urinary Problems: From UTIs and Kidney Stones to Bedwetting and Kidney Failure

Urinary problems in children are often overlooked or mistaken for minor issues. In an exclusive interaction with Sakshi Post pediatric nephrologist Rainbow Hospital Dr Satya Prasad say recurrent infections, poor hydration, holding urine for long periods, constipation and unhealthy dietary habits can all contribute to urinary and kidney problems. In some children, repeated infections may also be linked to structural abnormalities of the urinary tract and, if left untreated, can potentially damage the kidneys.

UTIs Are Common — But Should Not Be Ignored

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) can occur in children of different age groups. In older children, dietary and lifestyle habits, inadequate fluid intake and poor toilet habits can contribute to urinary problems.

Young children may not always be able to explain their symptoms clearly. They may cry or become uncomfortable while passing urine, develop fever or complain of abdominal pain. Changes in urine, including an unusual smell, may also be noticed.

Parents should not ignore repeated urinary symptoms, particularly when they occur along with fever, pain or difficulty passing urine.

How Are Urinary Infections Diagnosed?

A doctor may initially recommend a urine examination to look for signs of infection. Depending on the child's symptoms and medical history, an ultrasound of the abdomen and urinary system may also be advised.

Ultrasound is a simple, non-invasive investigation that can help doctors identify abnormalities involving the kidneys or urinary tract.

If infections are recurrent, further investigations may be required to determine whether there is an underlying structural or functional problem.

Kidney Swelling and Urine Reflux

Some children can develop urinary tract abnormalities such as hydronephrosis, a condition in which the kidney becomes swollen because urine does not drain normally.

Another important problem is vesicoureteral reflux (VUR), in which urine flows backwards from the bladder towards the kidneys.

Repeated infections associated with reflux can, in some cases, result in kidney scarring. Significant or repeated scarring may affect kidney function over time.

This is why recurrent UTIs in children should be properly evaluated rather than treated repeatedly without identifying the underlying cause.

Can Repeated UTIs Damage the Kidneys?

Repeated urinary infections do not necessarily lead to kidney damage in every child. However, children with recurrent infections, urinary reflux or structural abnormalities may be at greater risk of kidney scarring.

Some kidney problems may also be related to congenital or genetic abnormalities. Severe, longstanding kidney damage can eventually lead to reduced kidney function and, in advanced cases, kidney failure.

Early diagnosis and appropriate treatment are therefore important.

Kidney Stones Are Also Being Seen in Children

Kidney stones are another urinary problem that can occur during childhood and adolescence.

Dietary habits, inadequate hydration and certain metabolic or genetic conditions can increase the risk of stone formation. Excessive intake of salt and unhealthy foods may also contribute.

Children with kidney stones may experience severe abdominal or flank pain, pain while urinating or blood in the urine. The symptoms can vary depending on the size and location of the stone.

Small stones may pass naturally with appropriate medical management and hydration, while larger stones may sometimes require procedures or surgery.

Hydration Is Key to Preventing Kidney Stones

Adequate fluid intake is one of the simplest ways to help reduce the risk of urinary problems and kidney stones.

Children should develop the habit of drinking sufficient water throughout the day rather than waiting until they feel very thirsty.

However, the amount of fluid required varies according to age, body size, activity level, climate and individual medical conditions. Children with recurrent stones or kidney disorders should follow the fluid advice given by their doctor.

Why Children Should Not Hold Their Urine

One common habit that parents and children should watch out for is holding urine for long periods.

Children may avoid using the toilet at school, while playing or during travel. Regularly delaying urination can contribute to bladder and urinary problems and may increase the risk of infections in some children.

Parents should encourage children to use the bathroom regularly instead of repeatedly postponing urination.

Constipation and UTIs: The Connection

Constipation can also affect the urinary system.

A stool-filled rectum can put pressure on the bladder and interfere with normal bladder function. This can contribute to urinary symptoms and recurrent UTIs in some children.

Therefore, treating constipation is an important part of managing children who have recurrent urinary problems.

A diet containing adequate fibre, fruits and vegetables, along with sufficient fluids, can help maintain healthy bowel habits. Children with persistent constipation may require medical treatment under a doctor's guidance.

Bedwetting: When Should Parents Worry?

Bedwetting, or nocturnal enuresis, is relatively common in childhood and does not always indicate a disease.

Family history can play an important role. Many children eventually stop bedwetting as they grow older.

However, persistent bedwetting can affect a child's confidence and emotional well-being. Children may feel embarrassed, anxious or socially uncomfortable, particularly as they grow older.

Parents should avoid blaming, shaming or punishing children for bedwetting.

If bedwetting continues beyond the expected age, suddenly begins after a period of being dry, or occurs along with urinary symptoms, constipation, excessive thirst or other concerns, medical evaluation is advisable.

When Does Kidney Failure Occur in Children?

Kidney failure in children can have several causes, including congenital abnormalities, hereditary conditions, repeated severe kidney damage and other kidney diseases.

Some children may be born with kidneys that are underdeveloped or structurally abnormal. In advanced disease, the kidneys may eventually lose their ability to adequately remove waste products and maintain the body's fluid and electrolyte balance.

When kidney function becomes severely impaired, children may require dialysis or kidney transplantation.

Dialysis and Kidney Transplantation

Dialysis is used when the kidneys can no longer adequately remove waste products and excess fluid from the body.

Children with kidney failure may receive dialysis as a temporary or long-term treatment depending on their condition. Haemodialysis is generally performed several times a week, while other forms of dialysis may also be considered depending on the child's needs.

For children with end-stage kidney disease, kidney transplantation is the definitive treatment option in suitable cases.

With appropriate medical care and follow-up, children who receive a successful kidney transplant can return to school and participate in many normal childhood activities.

Healthy Habits Can Protect Children’s Urinary Health

Parents can encourage several simple habits to support urinary and kidney health:

Ensure children drink adequate water.

Encourage regular toilet habits and discourage holding urine.

Maintain a diet rich in fruits, vegetables and fibre.

Limit excessive salt and highly processed foods.

Address constipation promptly.

Do not give antibiotics without medical advice.

Seek medical attention for recurrent UTIs, blood in urine, severe abdominal pain or difficulty passing urine.

Follow up regularly if a child has kidney stones, urinary reflux or a known kidney abnormality.

Do Not Ignore Repeated Urinary Symptoms

Urinary problems in children can range from simple, treatable conditions to disorders requiring long-term monitoring. A single episode of urinary discomfort may not indicate a serious disease, but recurrent infections, persistent urinary symptoms or abnormalities detected on ultrasound deserve proper evaluation.

The key message for parents is simple: encourage good hydration and toilet habits, maintain a healthy diet, treat constipation and seek medical advice when urinary symptoms keep returning.

Early attention can help prevent minor urinary problems from becoming major kidney problems later in life.