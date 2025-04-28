Sankrantiki Vastunnam Bulli Raju Stuns in Sree Vishnu's Single, Watch!

Sankrantiki Vastunnam, directed by Victory Venkatesh, has achieved remarkable success at the Telugu box office. Not even a single industry tracker was able to predict the magnitude and the heights the film managed to reach, and one of the main reasons for the film's mammoth success was Bulli Raju's character, played with superb timing by child artist Bhimala Revanth.

It won't be a surprise to say that Bulli Raju dominated even the mighty Venkatesh in certain scenes, and Revanth's portrayal earned him widespread applause. As it happens with most child artists, Revanth has been flooded with offers ever since Sankrantiki Vastunnam, and the latest to come from this talented artist is Sree Vishnu's upcoming movie, Single.

The trailer for the film has been released, promising a riot of laughter. The concept of a two-heroine team could potentially benefit the film, and despite being a rom-com, the filmmakers seem to have incorporated a unique concept to complement the humor.

Vennela Kishore, known for his comedic timing, brings lightness and ease to the proceedings. Whether it's in Mathu Vadalara 2 or the recently released Sarangapani Jathakam, Kishore consistently delivers laughter to the audiences, and he continues to do so with ease.

The single trailer had a brief glimpse of Bulli Raju, where he was seen wearing a Pedda Rayudu kind of getup, and even though nothing more than that was revealed to the audiences, that small glimpse was enough to catch people's interest and wait for his entry when the movie releases in theaters on the 9th of May.

The film, directed by Caarthick Raju, features Ketika Sharma and Ivana as two female leads alongside Sree Vishnu, and their chemistry appears to be quite captivating. If the trailer's promised content lives up to the big screen, the movie will emerge as a hit.