Telangana Weather: Rain and Thunderstorms Expected for Next 3 Days

Telangana is set to experience moderate rainfall and thunderstorms over the next three days, according to a weather alert issued by the Meteorological Department. While the day will remain sunny, gusty winds and thundershowers are expected to occur in the evening. A yellow alert has been issued for certain districts.

On Monday, April 28, the districts of Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Bhupalapally, Mulugu, and Kothagudem are likely to experience heavy rainfall with gusty winds reaching speeds of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour. The public has been warned to stay cautious during these conditions. A yellow alert has been issued for Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Mancherial, Yadadri, and Bhuvanagiri, where light rain is expected. Other districts might also see light rain at scattered locations.

Temperatures are expected to exceed 40°C during the day, making conditions even more uncomfortable before the rain arrives.

The forecast for the next three days predicts continued rainfall and thunderstorms across various regions of Telangana. People have been urged to stay alert and take necessary precautions due to the changing weather.