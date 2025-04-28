Parshuram Jayanti, April 29, 2025: Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, and Rituals

Parshuram Jayanti is one of the key festivals of Hinduism, observed to commemorate the birthday of Lord Parshuram, the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Parshuram Jayanti in 2025 will fall on April 29, 2025. Lord Parshuram is one of the seven immortals and is honored for his faithfulness, brawn, and firm dedication to protecting dharma.

The Significance of Parshuram Jayanti

In Hindu mythology, Lord Parshuram was born to free the Earth of its burden and destroy evil powers. He is believed to have slain King Kartavirya Arjuna who had tried to snatch the sacred cow Kamdhenu from his father Jamadagni. The life of Lord Parshuram is a reflection of courage and commitment to justice.

As Lord Parshuram himself had stated, "The ultimate purpose of life is to realize the Supreme Truth and to live in harmony with nature and society." The above quote represents the crux of Lord Parshuram's teachings and encourages devotees to live a life of morality and purpose.

Rituals and Puja on Parshuram Jayanti

On Parshuram Jayanti, devotees keep fasts, conduct puja, and engage in philanthropic activities. The ceremony of puja includes worship of the idol Lord Vishnu or image with flowers, kumkum, sweets, and chandan. Offering a sacred offering of tulsi leaves is considered particularly auspicious and draws divine blessings.

As the Bhagavad Gita affirms, "Work is worship." On Parshuram Jayanti, devotees are urged to perform selfless service and charity, which is worship that results in spiritual growth and fulfillment.

Favorable Timings on Parshuram Jayanti

Hindu Panchang states the favorable timings for Parshuram Jayanti as:

Brahma Muhurat: 04:16 AM to 04:59 AM

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:52 AM to 12:45 PM

Amrit Kaal: 11:52 AM to 12:45 PM

Tri Pushkara Yog: 05:42 AM to 05:31 PM

Sarvartha Siddhi Yog: 05:42 AM to 06:47 PM

Parshuram Jayanti Messages and Quotes

Following are some messages and quotes that reflect the spirit of Parshuram Jayanti:

"May Lord Parshuram's teachings lead us on a path of righteousness and purpose."

"Let us celebrate Lord Parshuram's birth anniversary with devotion and enthusiasm, and make an effort to maintain dharma in our lives."

"Lord Parshuram's life is a shining example of courage, determination, and selfless service."

Conclusion

Parshuram Jayanti is an important festival that motivates followers to live a life of duty and righteousness. Observing fasts, worshipping through puja, and participating in philanthropy are ways by which followers can invoke the blessings of Lord Parshuram and attempt to maintain dharma in their lives. As Lord Parshuram's words remind us, "The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall." Let the blessings of Lord Parshuram lead us towards a journey of success, prosperity, and good fortune.

