Actor Vijay Deverakonda's sensational comments on Kashmir became talk of the town. Vijay Deverakonda made these comments during the pre-release event of hero Suriya’s Retro movie held last night.

Vijay Deverakonda said, "With education, anything is possible. If the sons of Pakistan had focused on education, they wouldn't have turned into terrorists. I don't understand what they think they are achieving by carrying out attacks like the one in Pahalgam."

Vijay reiterated, "Kashmir is very much a part of India, and Kashmiris are our own people."

Vijay Deverakonda's speech got a thunderous reaction from the large crowds who graced the do.