Andhra Pradesh to Introduce 9 New Types of Schools in 2025

In a major education reform following the cancellation of GO-117, the Andhra Pradesh government is set to introduce nine different types of schools, replacing the current six categories. Officials have already prepared a preliminary list outlining the new structure.

Under the new policy, the state will establish four types of high schools alongside various types of primary schools.

If a primary school has fewer than 45 students, it will be categorized as a Basic Primary School or Basic High School.

Schools with more than 45 students will be termed Adarsha Primary Schools or Adarsha High Schools, with a dedicated teacher assigned to each class.

Approximately 900 Basic and Adarsha Primary-High Schools, offering education from Grades 1 to 10, are expected to be set up across Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, existing schools with Intermediate sections will continue functioning as High School Plus institutions.

Although the Education Department initially planned to upgrade or downgrade some Upper Primary Schools, field-level realities have led to the continuation of over 240 Upper Primary Schools without major changes.

Initially, officials proposed five types of schools, but after considering on-ground situations, the number was expanded to nine. These new schools will be operational from the upcoming academic year.

New Structure of Schools:

Satellite Foundation Schools

Pre-Primary 1 and 2 (LKG, UKG) education will be provided by transforming existing Anganwadi centers into Satellite Foundation Schools. These will operate under the Department of Women and Child Welfare.

Foundational Schools

Institutions offering combined Pre-Primary 1, Pre-Primary 2, and Grades 1 and 2 education.

Basic Primary Schools

Schools offering Pre-Primary 1, Pre-Primary 2, and Grades 1 to 5, with fewer than 45 students.

Adarsha Primary Schools

Schools offering Pre-Primary 1, Pre-Primary 2, and Grades 1 to 5, with more than 45 students.

Upper Primary Schools

Schools catering to Grades 6, 7, and 8 will either be retained or adjusted based on student numbers and local conditions.

High Schools

Schools comprising Grades 6 to 10.

Basic Primary-High Schools

Schools offering Grades 1 to 10 where the primary section has fewer than 45 students.

Adarsha Primary-High Schools

Schools offering Grades 1 to 10 with over 45 students in the primary section, ensuring a teacher for each class.

High School Plus Institutions

A total of 294 High School Plus schools, offering either Grades 1–12 or Grades 6–12, will continue. Initially introduced by the previous government to incorporate Intermediate education within high schools, these institutions will now remain under the School Education Department with specially appointed Intermediate teachers.

Additional Changes

Following the repeal of GO-117, logistical challenges have prevented the shifting of Grades 3, 4, and 5 from high schools back to primary schools. Therefore, these grades will continue within the high schools, with the addition of Grades 1 and 2 where necessary.