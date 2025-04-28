Hyderabad Road Accident: Car Overturns on PVNR Expressway

A road accident occurred on the PV Narasimha Rao Expressway, resulting in a car overturning. The incident took place near Pillar Number 280 on the road from Mehdipatnam to Aramghar. Reports indicate that two cars collided, causing one of the vehicles to flip.

The driver of the overturned car sustained minor injuries. Upon receiving the emergency call, police quickly arrived at the scene and provided immediate assistance. The injured driver was promptly taken to the hospital for treatment.

Traffic movement is slow on PVNR Pillar No: 280 towards Aramghar due to the vehicle accident. Rajendranagar Traffic Police are working to clear the traffic. The accident briefly disrupted traffic, but authorities are actively clearing the area to ensure the safety of other travelers.

The police are currently investigating the cause of the collision and are advising drivers to exercise caution in the area. They urge motorists to follow traffic rules and avoid speeding in high-traffic zones to prevent accidents.

Hyderabad Police said, "We emphasize the importance of road safety and cautious driving, especially on busy expressways. We urge all drivers to stay alert, follow traffic rules, and avoid speeding in high-traffic areas to prevent accidents. The safety of all road users is our top priority, and further details on the investigation will be shared as it progresses."