Gold Rate Today Apr 28: Prices Fall Ahead of Akshaya Tritiya 2025
Gold prices have seen a slight decrease today, with 24-carat gold falling by ₹680 per 10 grams in Hyderabad, bringing the price to ₹97,530. Similarly, the price of 22-carat gold has dropped by ₹620 per 10 grams, and it is now priced at ₹89,400. Additionally, the price of silver has also decreased, with a drop of ₹100 per kg, bringing its price to ₹1,11,800.
Gold Prices in Hyderabad (April 28, 2025)
24-Carat Gold
Price: ₹97,530 per 10 grams
Change: ₹680 decrease
22-Carat Gold
Price: ₹89,400 per 10 grams
Change: ₹620 decrease
Silver Prices in Hyderabad (April 28, 2025)
Silver (per kg)
Price: ₹1,11,800
Change: ₹100 decrease
These prices are similar across major cities in the state, including Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. The decrease in prices comes just ahead of Akshaya Tritiya, which is set to be celebrated on April 30. Akshaya Tritiya is a significant festival for buying gold, with many people purchasing gold to mark the occasion, as it is considered an auspicious time for investments.
Price Trend Over the Last 6 Days
Gold (10 grams)
Total decrease: ₹3,820
With the prices of gold and silver seeing a drop, this could encourage more people to make purchases ahead of the festival. As Akshaya Tritiya approaches, it’s expected that demand for gold will rise, making this a good time for buyers to take advantage of the lower prices.